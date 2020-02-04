Larijani criticizes EU for weak stance against US

He made the remarks in a meeting with European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, late on Monday wherein the two officials dealt with ways of maintaining JCPOA, regional issues and fighting terrorism and drug smuggling.

Borrell condoled with Larijani over assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani and voiced EU's readiness for solving regional and helping to expand bilateral issues.

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) Josep Borrell arrived in Tehran on Monday to discuss issues of mutual importance with senior Iranian officials.

Earlier, he sat down for talks with President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss a range of issues, including regional and international developments.

