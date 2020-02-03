Iran, China discuss latest situation of coronavirus

Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed a range of issues, including the latest situation of the viral spread in China on phone late on Monday.

Zarif appreciated the Chinese government for its responsibility and efforts to control the crisis and prevent transmission of the disease and expressed opposition to politicize the issue.

He was also thankful of Chinese government for helping return Iranian students from Wuhan.

Yi, for his part, appreciated Iran for its supports for China in fighting the disease.

8072**2050

