Iran still ready to cooperate with EU on resolving issues, President Rouhani says

President Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with High Representative of the European Union (EU) Josep Borrell in Tehran, criticizing the JCPOA parties that have not adhered to the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Having attempted for 12 years, the parties agreed on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said, adding that however the US' unilateral withdrawal from the agreement has caused numerous problems for implementing it thoroughly.

The Iranian president condemned the US' policy against the regional states, noting the Americans have made a lot of mistakes concerning Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria, as well as Afghanistan.

President Rouhani further noted that the recent Zionist-American plot known as 'Deal of the Century” is doomed to failure.

Iran has always adhered to the monitoring activities of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he pointed out.

He went on to say that the activities of the IAEA will be continued providing that the new conditions will not be put forward.

High Representative of the European Union (EU) Josep Borrell, for his part, stated that Iran plays a key role in restoring peace, stability as well as security in the region.

He regrets that the JCPOA parties could not comply with their obligations, calling for resolving the problems with the agreement.

