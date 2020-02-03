Iran’s NADO, Qatar Laboratory Cooperation sign agreement

The cooperation agreement was signed in presence of NADO Secretary-General Mehrzad Khalilian and Anti-Doping Lab Qatar (ADLQ) Director Costas Georgakopoulos.

During the visit of ADLQ, the expert group of the National Anti-Doping Control (NADO) discussed in detail the future cooperation and finally the cooperation agreement between the parties was signed.

The Qatar Laboratory’s endorsement by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the proximity of Qatar and the possibility of faster transfer of samples of our athletes to this laboratory and facilitating the transfer of currency from Qatar were among the issues discussed in the meeting.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish