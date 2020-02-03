Bangladesh Amb. highlights capability of Chabahar for transit of goods

Gousal Azam Sarker on Monday visited Chabahar port's commercial, economic capacities, saying that the description of Chabahar port's investment capabilities and opportunities by relevant managers shows that it has numerous potential for economic activities.

The Ambassador of Bangladesh to Iran also stated that the port of Chabahar has good infrastructure, docks and strategic equipment and the process of unloading and loading of goods in Shahid Beheshti port is well done.

The Director-General of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Organization Behrouz Aqaei said for is part that Shahid Beheshti port has an important role in the imports and exports of goods with annual discharge and loading capacity of more than 8.5 million tons.

