Iranian wrestlers bag 7 medals in Turkish champs

The event was held in the attendance of representatives from 23 countries.

Turkey with 175 points stood on the first place and Russia with 120 points ranked second.

Iran's Rahman Rahimpour and Akbar Sobhani in the weight categories of 65kg and 90 kg bagged gold medals.

Reza Moghtader in the 70kg weight category received a silver medal.

Hamid Elahian, Omid Khemati in 75kg and Alireza Keshavarz and Hadi Ghadimi in 80kg category snatched bronze medals.

