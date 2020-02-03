Zarif, Borrell review Iran nuclear deal

During the meeting, both sides discussed developing bilateral relations and the most important regional and international issues.

Situation in the Persian Gulf, the need to decrease regional tensions, the so-called Deal of Century' and its dangerous consequences for the region and the word, the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), developments in Iraq, Syria and Yemen were the most important topics discussed by Iranian and European diplomat.

Britain, France, and Germany initiated a process that could lead to the United Nations' sanctions being re-imposed on Iran and the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal despite the fact that they did not fulfill their commitments to the JCPOA after the US withdrawal since May 2018.

Earlier, Zarif in a message undermined E3 act to sell out JCPOA to avoid Trump' new tariff.

Meanwhile, Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi said that statement released by Germany, France and the UK invoking Dispute Resolution Mechanism of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was a indication of Europeans' inability and Impotence against the US demands.

Borrell is also scheduled to hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani during his stay in Tehran.

