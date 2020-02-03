Former Iraqi MP says Deal of Century not limited to Palestine

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Monday, Meqdad al-Baghdadi added that the Deal of the Century is a US devil plan that started from Palestine and extends to other countries in the region, including Iraq and even the Persian Gulf littoral states.

He emphasized the need to raise public awareness among the nations of the region and to create a popular wave against this sinister US plan, saying that, like the recent a-million-man demonstration against the US presence and its troops in Iraq, widespread demonstrations among other nations in the region are also held.

The Iraqi political activist stressed that the United States is working to bring the nations to their knees and dominate the region and bring loyal governments to Washington to power, and Deal of the Century is the beginning of this sinister plan.

The former Iraqi parliamentarian noted that it is necessary to strengthen the revolutionary and political morale among the nations of the region so that the American plan will fail by creating widespread popular waves.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish