Shamkhani: Protecting elections is among nation's national duty

“Election represents republic and Islamic aspects of the government [in Iran]. The Supreme Leader of [Islamic] Revolution has said time and time again that the two (aspects) emphasize on ‘people’ and ‘people’s votes’.” Shamkhani wrote in a tweet.

He added: “Election is a demonstration of expansion and promotion of national security. Protecting elections is a national duty.”

Over 58 million Iranians qualified to vote are expected to take part in the parliamentary election on February 21, 2020 to send 290 representatives to the Majlis.

