Shamkhani: Protecting elections is among nation's national duty

Tehran, Feb 3, IRNA - Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani said on Monday that protecting elections which truly demonstrates the republic and Islamic aspects of the government in Iran, is a national duty for Iranians.

“Election represents republic and Islamic aspects of the government [in Iran]. The Supreme Leader of [Islamic] Revolution has said time and time again that the two (aspects) emphasize on ‘people’ and ‘people’s votes’.” Shamkhani wrote in a tweet.

He added: “Election is a demonstration of expansion and promotion of national security. Protecting elections is a national duty.”

Over 58 million Iranians qualified to vote are expected to take part in the parliamentary election on February 21, 2020 to send 290 representatives to the Majlis.

