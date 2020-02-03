Zarif: Massive election turnout to make Trump forget "maximum pressure" policy

Making the remark while talking to reporters on the sideline of a ceremony here on Monday, he said the massive turnout in elections will stress the fact that the US has to abandon such policies and admit their failure, pay compensations to Iran, discard sanctions and to back to the nuclear deal.

About the visit of the High Representative of the European Union (EU) Josep Borrell's to Iran, he said Iran had already told them all about their disloyalty but since they asked for the visit, Iran decided to listen and find out what they are talking about.

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) Josep Borrell is to arrive in Tehran on Monday (today) to discuss issues of mutual importance with Iranian officials.

Borrell is scheduled to meet with the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and a number of senior officials while in Tehran.

This is Borrell's first visit to Iran since he took over the EU position from Federica Mogherini on December 1, 2019.

Pointing to Iran's 14-page letter to the European Union, he said that the emphasis was to show that the Islamic Republic of Iran had taken compensatory measures under Article 36, therefore, they have no right to invoke Article 36 of JCPOA.

Zarif added: in those 14 pages we showed them in detail both in text and form that they had made a major mistake.

Iranian Foreign Minister also described the new Swiss payment mechanism or channel as less than an executive order by the International Court of Justice, saying the court ordered the United States not to block food and medicine from entering Iran.

The US continues to exert pressure on the Iranian people and deprive Iran of ways of paying the cost of this medicine and limit the use of available financial resources, he added.

"This is a small step, of course, the Swiss government has taken; we appreciate it but it does not reflect the goodwill of the United States," Zarif said adding that this is not a sign that the United States has taken even the slightest step though the International Court of Justice has ordered it to do so.

A new Swiss payment mechanism has been launched which allows humanitarian aid to be sent to Iran without falling foul of US sanctions.

Cancer and transplant patients are the first to get benefited.

Zarif also accused the US of economic terrorism against Iran.

