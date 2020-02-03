Zarif to attend Munich Security Conference, Spox says

Speaking in a press conference on Monday morning, Mousavi also touched upon Turkey’s threat to attack Syria’s Idlib, saying that Damascus has every right to act in its territory and in any occupied places seen as a threat to Syrian sovereignty and national security.

MFA spokesman underlined that INSTEX – a mechanism devised by Europeans to facilitate trade with Iran – is the beginning of the 11 commitments Europeans have made under the JCPOA which was hindered by their lack of independence from the US.

About the Swiss channel for medicine and food trade with Iran, he rejected making noise for such an initiative, adding that Iran has paid for the medicines for cancer patients and transplant surgery adding that Iran doesn’t recognize so-called ‘humanitarian trade channel’.

Mousavi said that Iran will highlight the US Crimes Against Humanity in light of its declaration that the US sanctions do not apply to food and medicines, but, the US has cut off the SWIFT (Society of Worldwide Interbank Financial Transactions) link of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) blocking the ways to open up Letters of Credit (LCs) for food and medicines.

Mousavi stressed that the medical package sent to Iran through the Swiss channel are paid for and should have been imported a year and half ago, but the US had blocked their shipment.

