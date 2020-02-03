Envoy thanks Iran for standing by Chinese nation in difficult times

In his Twitter message which was posted on Monday, Hua thanked Iranians especially the prominent movie director Majid Majidi for their sympathy with the Chinese nation after the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the country.

Earlier, Majidi had released a letter announcing Iran's support for the Chinese people in fighting the outbreak of Coronavirus.

In a letter to China International Radio on Friday, Majidi said "I know you are going through very difficult days and moments.

I want you to know that the hearts of all the people of the world, especially Iranians, are with you."

I have you and the innocent children of China on my mind all the time, he saidm adding "certainly, these bitter and dark days will be over, and I am sure you, the great people of China, as you have proven throughout history to be a hard-working, struggling nation, will prevail over this great human tragedy."

The renowned Iranian director also wrote in the letter that "with your perseverance, you will bring hope and life back to China. I wish you all dear health and success. Long live the great people of China."

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting Coronavirus.

The coronavirus was first seen in late December 2019 in Wuhan, central China. It has so far affected lives of millions of Chinese and claimed hundreds of victims.

Meanwhile, Iran's Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki announced on Sunday that no cases of the deadly virus have been detected in Iran.

