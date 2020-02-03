Spox terms Deal of Century as imposed peace, sellout of Palestine territory

He made the remarks in his weekly press conference.

Mousavi expressed congratulation on the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Elaborating on the US conspiracy of Deal of Century, he regretted that some Islamic countries have failed to distinguish friends from enemies and hoped for them to know their friend and be aware of the fact that their enemy is Israel.

Iranian diplomat described the Deal of Century as one of the most disgraceful initiatives which has been proposed by Trump administration to undermine Palestinians' rights.

He noted that the plan is aimed at forgetting Palestinian aspirations.

Iran will stand by Palestinian government and people until the liberation of the Holy Quds, Mousavi said.

Elaborating on the High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell upcoming trip to Iran, Mousavi said that the European Union has not yet triggered dispute resolution mechanism.

He added that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a 14-page law-oriented letter to Borrell questioned Europeans' justifications.

Reiterating the fact that diplomatic shuttles have nothing to do with stances, he assessed Borrell's visit to Iran as important.

He expressed hope for them to be aware of the logic behind current situation and to listen to Iran justifications.

Commenting on Iran's demand of EU top diplomat, Mousavi said that he predicts both sides to have explicit talks.

He noted that Iran has various demands from Europe which has accompanied US after JCPOA withdrawal and showed they lack the necessary determination and capability with inaction and yielded to US pressures.

Referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan statement over ending Astana peace talks, Mousavi said that from Iran's point of view the only process which helps achieve a political solution in Syria is Astana talks which has been initiated by Iran, Turkey and Russia.

He added that Iran has stressed Turkish officials on continuation of Astana peace talks which can help achieve a sustainable political solution.



Elaborating on India willing to mediate between Iran and the US, Mousavi said that the circumstances prevailing over Iran-US relations are not ready for mediation.

Mousavi said that the US has taken a hostile and illusion -oriented approach against Iran and does not refuse to declare it.

They have problem with Iran's identity, he said adding that such mediation will solve no problem.

Respecting many countries' efforts and welcoming their good-will, Iran refers them to US administration's approach to be aware of the root cause of escalation between Tehran and Washington.

