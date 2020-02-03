Iran, Kyrgyzstan underscore developing relations

Kharrazi presented copy of his credentials to Kyrgyz top diplomat on Monday.

During the meeting Aidarbekov wished success for the Iranian ambassador and underlined the importance of developing ties in all fields.

Referring to the meeting of the joint commission of Iran and Kyrgyzstan held last month and launching direct flights, he expressed hope for increasing relations between Iranian and Kyrgyz people and businessmen.

He also lauded both countries' cooperation in international bodies and called for enhanced cooperation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Aidarbekov pointed to Iran temporary membership in Eurasian Economic Union, saying it will pave the way for importing Iranian goods to these states.

Meanwhile, Kharrazi stressed that fact that Kyrgyzstan is considered as important country in Iran's foreign policy.

Pointing to Iran's principled policy on developing cooperation with neighboring countries, he said that he will spare no efforts for promoting relations especially in economic field.

Iranian ambassador presented Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's invitation to his Kyrgyz counterpart.

Aidarbekov welcomed Iran's invitation and vowed to express his readiness as soon as possible.

