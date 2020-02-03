Russian senator says failure of 'Deal of Century' blow to Trump

The deal of century ended in zilch, a lot of noise and clear failure, Chairman of the Federation Council’s Interim Commission on Information Policy and Cooperation with the Media Alexei Pushkov wrote in his Twitter account in Russian language.

He added that the President of the State of Palestine and Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas has announced complete severance of ties with the US and the Israeli regime due to their refusal of the agreements and resolutions.

Earlier, Head of the Center for Political Technologies (CPT) of Russia Sergey Mikheyev said that Trump's deal known as the 'Deal of Century which has been designed in favor of the Zionist regime will backfire and the US will be the main loser.

US needs a long time to revive its role in the Middle East which has been tarnished by Washington's false policies, said the analyst.

Mikheyev described Trump's policies in the region as quite irresponsible, saying they will blow US' interests in long-term.

US President Donald Trump in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday announced his so-called 'Deal of Century'.

Palestinians took to streets in Gaza and the West Bank to protest conspiracy of Trump favoring Israel at the expense of the State of Palestine.

Many international and Muslim figures have so far denounced US conspiracy against State of Palestine.

Iranian envoy to the United Nations Es'haq Alehabib earlier said that ending occupation is the only solution to the crisis in Occupied Territories of Palestine, dismissing attempts to buy the Palestinian honor, aspirations and dignity by money.

