Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 3

** IRAN DAILY

- Resistance sole way for Iranian nation against oppression: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday the Iranian nation believes resistance is the only way to overcome the enemies’ political and economic oppression.

- IME monthly trade worth around $3.4b

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced that 2.87 million tons of commodities, valued at over $3.39 billion, were traded in its domestic trading and export halls during January.

- Iran, Afghanistan discuss ties, fight against terrorism, drugs

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s special envoy to Afghanistan Mohammad Ibrahim Taherian discussed a range of issues, including bilateral ties, fight against terrorism, extremism and drugs.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- More candidates cleared to run in elections

Iran’s Guardian Council has cleared 2,000 candidates initially disqualified from running in the February 21 legislative elections, the election supervisory body said on Sunday.

- Sadr tells followers to end sit-ins

Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has urged his followers to help security forces clear roads blocked during months of sit-in protests, calling for a return to normal life after the designation of a new prime minister.

- Djokovic beats Thiem in five-set thriller to win eighth Australian Open

Novak Djokovic battled through intense pressure from Dominic Thiem to reassert his dominance at the Australian Open Sunday, claiming a record eighth title and returning to world number one in the process.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Overseas musicians to perform at Fajr Music Festival

Celebrated musicians from seven countries will be performing at the 35th Fajr Music Festival in Tehran, the organizers announced on Sunday.

- Bijan Heydari to officiate Tehran derby

Bijan Heydari has been chosen to officiate Tehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal.

- India doubles budget for Chabahar development project

India has doubled the allocated funding for the development of Iran’s Chabahar port in its national budget bill for 2020, Times of India reported on Saturday.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Top EU diplomat due in Tehran for nuclear talks

European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is expected to visit Tehran on Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced, amid intensified efforts to find solutions to settle the Iranian nuclear issue.

- TSE world's 2nd best performer

Data released by the World Federation of Exchanges ranks Tehran Stock Exchange and Iran Fara Bourse as world's second and third best- performing exchanges in terms of the annual growth in their main index in 2019.

- Steel exports rise 40% to 7.8m tons

A total of 7.8 million tons of finished and semi-finished steel products were exported from Iran during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Dec. 21) to register a 40% year-on-year increase, according to the Iranian Steel Producers Association's latest report.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish