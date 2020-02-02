Iran, Turkey urge Islamic world to take decisive stance against sale of Palestine

Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the latest developments in the Islamic world, especially 'Deal of the Century', on phone late on Sunday.

During the talk, they stressed the need for the Islamic world to take decisive stance against sale of Palestine.

On Tuesday, Trump unveiled a peace plan called 'Deal of the Century' based on which the Holy Quds will become capital of the Zionist regime.

The plan drew criticism of the political figures in Muslim states who described it cruel and treacherous.

