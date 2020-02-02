Swiss delivers 180,000 packages of transplant patients to Tehran

Speaking at a news conference on Sunday in Swiss embassy in Tehran, he said the aim of the Swiss humanitarian trade mechanism is to ensure that exporters and companies based in Switzerland with headquarters or branches in Switzerland can have a secure financial channel of transactions for the pharmaceutical products and medicines to destined for Iran.

Creation of the channel will play a prominent role in provision of pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs that are fully in line with Swiss humanitarian tradition. Of course, this channel is not only humanitarian but can also bear a political signal and message, he said.

He said that with the confidence that Switzerland has in both Iran and the US, we have been able to create this financial channel to provide humanitarian items for the Iranian patients and consumers.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish