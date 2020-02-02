Deal of Century fueling tensions in region:Analyst

Speaking to IRNA on Sunday, Ali Eskandov pointed to the Palestinians' strong opposition to the plan.

Pointing out that the plan drafted by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of Donald Trump should not be taken seriously, he said, the plan was unveiled aimed at supporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as gaining support from the American Jewish community in the presidential election.

Eskandov said the plan was prepared in a way that was not coordinated with other parties involved in the Palestinian conflict negotiations, including the United Nations, Russia and the European Union, and their position was not taken into consideration.

According to the head of the Azerbaijan International Studies Center, the implementation of the plan could lay the ground for new bloody disputes in the region and could pose major threats.

