Iranian TV photographers injured in Syria

Vafa Shabarouni, a correspondent for Russia Today, was also wounded on January 29 while covering the Syrian army's operation against terrorist groups in the Mar al-Noman area, but his condition is stable.

The Syrian army is currently busy liberating occupied areas in western Aleppo province and northern Idlib province from terrorists supported by some Western, Arab and Zionist countries.

In the past few days, terrorists based in western Aleppo have fired mortar shells into residential areas in western Aleppo, which have been hit by a backlash by the Syrian army and their positions and fortifications crumbled.

Yesterday, the terrorists also planned to enter al-Zahra area in Aleppo, which their plan was thwarted by a reaction of the Syrian army and with a large number of casualties.

Some announced the casualties of the operation around 200 people, which were previously carried out by the dispatch of three heavy-duty car bombs.

In the last two months, many areas have been liberated from the southern parts of Idlib province occupied by terrorists in 2015.

The Syrian army entered the strategic town of Mar al-Naman last week in southern Idlib, the center of the Syrian Idlib province.

