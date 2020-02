The 26-year-old player's overhead kick earned Brighton a point against Chelsea.

Eight spectacular strikes from Premier League matches in January have been nominated for the award.

James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury, Sebastien Haller, Richarlison de Andrade, Nathan Redmond, Jay Rodriguez as well as Raul Jimenez are among the nominees.

A panel of experts and the fans are to choose the winner.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish