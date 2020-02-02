Def. Min says armed forces’ are in full combat, logistics readiness

Brigadier General Amir Hatami met with the commanders of the Armed Forces and local officials in Sistan and Baluchestan province in Chabahar on rendering timely assistance to the flood-hit areas.

In the meeting, he said the arm forces in different disasters including flood in Golestan province, Khuzestan and Sare Poole Zahab earthquake mobilized their human and equipment capacities to show their love and devotion to the great people of Islamic Iran.

He said that the sacrifice of the Armed Forces to maintain peace and security of people in disaster-hit areas showed that there is a deep relationship between the armed forces and the Iranian people and to the same reason people regard Armed Forces as their reliable servants.

