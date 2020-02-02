Iran, Afghanistan call for fighting against terrorism, extremism

According to media department of Afghanistan's presidential office, in the meeting both sides underlined the importance of economic cooperation and dispatching a delegation from Afghanistan to Iran to discuss regional issues with Iranian officials.

Earlier, Taherian held talks with Chief Executive of the Unity Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional developments, peace talks and Afghanistan's presidential elections.

Iranian diplomat had also visited National Security Advisor of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib and Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai.

