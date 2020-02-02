Spox: Iran welcomes appointment of Tawfiq Allawi as new Iraqi PM

In line with Iraqi government and people's legitimate request for expelling US forces from Iraq, Iran welcomes Tawfiq Allawi's selection.

Mousavi wished success for the new Iranian PM and expressed hope for Tawfiq Allawi to realize legal demands of the Iraqi people and the senior Iraqi religious leader with regard to establishing a stable Iraq and with a good regional status.

Iran is ready to prepare all facilities for Iraqi government and people to pass problems and to reached their aims.

Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi was finally appointed on Saturday as the new prime minister by the Iraqi president two months after Adil Abdul Mahdi's resignation and disagreement with political groups.

Iraqi President Barham Salih has chosen Allawi from the five-man list. He was offered two weeks ago to elect a new prime minister.

Alawi announced in a video released on Iraqi social networks and media that he had been formally appointed as the head of the new government.

Allawi said via videotape posted on Facebook that President Barham Salih had assigned him an hour ago to form a new government.

Allawi’s appointment, after much bickering between political groups in the past two weeks, was finally agreed upon on Friday.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish