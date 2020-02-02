Sanctioning Iran nuclear chief aims to hinder country's scientific development

The AEOI wrote in a tweet on Sunday that sanctioning Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif and Ali-Akbar Salehi is tantamount to sanctioning international negotiations and scientific development.

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued statement on Thursday to announce that Salehi was subject to secondary sanctions on Iran.

Based on these sanctions, the properties of the listed individuals in US territory will be confiscated and the US citizens will not be permitted to have any deal with them.

Earlier, the US Department of Treasury added many Iranian individuals and organizations on the list of its economic terrorism.

The AEIO wrote in a tweet that the US unwise move has no negative effects on the organization's activities and peaceful nuclear policies.

The spokesman of the AEIO, Behruz Kamalvandi, said that sanctioning Salehi is a political game and out of frustration, which has no value.

