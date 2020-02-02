India doubles fund for Chabahar development in Budget 2020: Indian media

India seems to be optimistic about a peaceful resolution to the problems in the Middle East. In an over two-fold increase from last year, the government has allocated Rs. 100 crore budget for development of Chabahar Port.

The West wrote, "Despite the US sanctions on Iran, Chabahar has been given a waiver to demonstrate the special relationship India has with the US."

The West wrote on Saturday, "While in 2018-19, there was no budget for development of the port, which has been in the making for decades.

Last year saw an allocation of Rs. 45 crore. The increase in the allocation this year, at a time when the situation in the region is delicate, suggests India's commitment to the Chabahar development.

"As private companies are hesitant to invest in Iran even before the recent tensions between the US and Iran, sparked off by terrorist attack to assassinate General Soleimani, the question is whether the government will be able to find a way to push through the project, overcoming the challenges."

In the recent meeting of the India-Iran joint economic commission, held between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishanakar and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, the two sides have promised to expand cooperation.

The budget allocation is a message that India is serious about its commitment. As it comes at a time when alternative routes to Afghanistan will be essential, the question to fulfill the promise remains to be seen.

