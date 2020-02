The AFC Cup is an annual continental club football competition organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Football match between Mustang Macau and Tatong China for AFC Asian Cup to be held on Wednesday, March 10, in Macau, with Hassan Akrami as a referee and Saeed Ali Nejadian along with Ali Mirzabigi as his assistants.

The fourth referee of this match is Fu Chun Hui from Singapore.

