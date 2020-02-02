Feb 2, 2020, 1:18 PM
Iran to rebuild 30,000 houses in Syria

Tehran, Feb 2, IRNA – Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mahmoud Mahmoudzadeh said on Sunday that Iran and Syria have signed a Memorandum of Understanding based on which Iranian private sector will rebuild 30,000 houses in different cities of Syria.

Mahmoudzadeh said that MoU was signed between Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and the Syrian Ministry for Iranian partnership in reconstruction of houses in Syria and the agreement for the project is due to be signed in the current of 'Iran Building and Property Show 2020' opened in Tehran on Sunday.

He said that three state companies are due to make coordination for executive works for reconstruction of Syria's buildings, transportation, roads and other development projects.

Mahmoudzadeh said that Iran's public sector will make no investments in the plan.

Iran Building and Property Show 2020 opened on Sunday and will work until February 5 in Tehran International Trade Fair.

