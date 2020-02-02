Jahangiri says Islamic Revolution ensures freedom & independence

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony held on Sunday to pay tribute to Imam Khomeini, Jahangiri said that the key to success and to achieve the Islamic Revolution's goals is unity among the Iranian people.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahangiri defined independence as being independent of other countries in cultural, social and economic fields.

He also referred to freedom as people's right to decide about their own fate.

The day of Imam Khomeini's return to Iran from exile (Feb 1, 1979) marks the beginning of the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) in Iran, which culminates with the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11, 1979.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, ending 2,500 years of monarchy in the country.

