Rouhani terms 'Deal of Century' as disgraceful, hateful

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony held on Sunday to pay tribute to Imam Khomeini, the late Founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rouhani said now people believe that the Islamic system is the right path and that submission and abjectness is not the policy to be followed.

He also rejected the policy of tensions and confrontations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani referred to people's presence in the funeral procession of the IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani who was assassinated by the US Forces in Iraq, saying people showed that the Islamic Revolution is still alive.

The president and cabinet ministers went to the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, southern Tehran, on the occasion of the Ten-Day-Dawn.

The day of Imam Khomeini's return to Iran from exile (Feb 1, 1979) marks the beginning of the Ten-Day Dawn in Iran, which culminates with the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11, 1979.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, ending 2,500 years of monarchy in the country.

