IRGC Quds Comdr reaffirms support for Palestinians

Ghaani made the remarks in a phone conversation with Leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Ziyad al-Nakhalah and Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh.

According to Palestinians media, in his phone call with al-Nakhalah, Ghaani said that Iran will support Palestinians to thwart conspiracies which have targeted their rights and in their confrontation against the US' so-called 'Deal of Century'.

He added that nothing has changed in Iran's policy with regard to Palestinian Resistance forces especially after the assassination of the Martyr Commander of the Quds Forces Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Ghaani said that the US terrorist attack to assassinate General Soleimani was preparatory for the conspiracy of 'Deal of Century'.

Iran will take firm stance and will be more determined in supporting Palestinian Resistance Forces after General Soleimani martyrdom.

Meanwhile, Al-Nakhalah appreciated Iran for its position in supporting the Palestine issue, saying Palestinian people and the Resistance groups will thwart the US conspiracy of the ' Deal of Century' and all conspiracies against the customary rights of the state of Palestine.

In his conversation with Ismail Haniyeh, Ghaani stressed Iran's opposition to the 'Deal of Century'.

He also highlighted continuation of Iran's support of Palestinian people and Resistance.

In the meantime, Haniyeh praised Iran's support of Palestinians and its opposition against Trump's plan.

The White House claimed that this Vision is the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous.

"This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for historic progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians," it added.

Palestinians took to streets in Gaza and the West Bank to protest conspiracy of Trump favoring Israel at the expense of the State of Palestine.

Many international and Muslim figures have so far denounced US conspiracy against State of Palestine.

