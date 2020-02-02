Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 2

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran starts 10-day celebrations on anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Saturday visited the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Rouhollah Khomeini to pay tribute to the late leader as the 10-day annual celebrations marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution began in Iran.

- Palestinians cut all ties with Israel, US: Abbas

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced Saturday a cut of all ties with Israel and the United States, including security cooperation, days after Washington unveiled a controversial Middle East ‘peace plan’.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new PM

Iraqi President Barham Salih has appointed Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as new prime minister, State TV reported, after squabbling political parties failed to name a candidate in the two months since the former premier was ousted by popular protests.

- Kish Island to host Asia Beach Rugby Championship

Iran’s Kish Island in the Persian Gulf has been chosen to host the inaugural edition of Asia Beach Rugby Championship.

- Critics, screenwriters choose ‘The Warden’

Nima Javidi’s ‘The Warden’ has bagged awards at the Iran critics and screenwriters gala.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- IRGC: Deal of the century doomed to failure

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a statement on Saturday saying that the United States’ so-called peace plan for the Israeli- Palestinian conflict, titled “deal of the century”, is doomed to failure and to be thrown into the “dustbin of history”.

- Fajr festival play reveals impacts of war on veterans’ families

The 38th Fajr International Theater Festival will present a play titled “Life with the Taste of Mustard”, which illustrates the repercussions of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war on the families of the veterans.

- Iran, Ukraine jointly analyzing downed plane’s black box

Transportation Minister Mohammad Eslami has said that Iran and Ukraine are jointly investigating the black box of the downed Ukrainian plane in Iran.

** Financial Tribune

- INSTEX: An instrument only on paper

Exactly one year ago the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the UK created the so-called Instrument for Supporting Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) to facilitate legitimate trade with Iran without violating the US economic sanctions. Since then absolutely nothing has happened.

- Tehran’s construction material inflation at 42% in Q3

The general price index of construction materials for residential units in Tehran stood at 422 in the third quarter of the current Iranian year (Sept. 23-Dec. 21), according to the Statistical Center of Iran's latest report published on its website.

- 54% growth in private port investments

The private sector has signed investment contracts worth 54,982 billion rials ($407 million) with Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran for the development of Iranian ports during the 10 months to Jan. 20, according to a PMO official.

