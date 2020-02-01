Feb 1, 2020, 11:10 PM
Iran, Afghanistan favor boosting intergovernmental relations

Kabul, Feb 1, IRNA – An official with Iran's Foreign Ministry stressed the need for expanding governmental relations between Kabul and Tehran in a meeting with the Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib late on Saturday.

Mohib said that Afghanistan has had independent relations with its neighbors based on its interests.

Afghanistan has always favored ties between governments, he said, hoping that neighboring states are expected to determine future of their ties with Afghanistan by keeping the same principle in mind.

Special Representative of Iran's Foreign Ministry Ebrahim Taherian, for his part, said that Iran supports Afghanistan peace process under leadership of Afghans.

Only Afghan-Afghan talks can bring lasting peace to Afghanistan and more attention needs to be paid to this area, he said.

Iran has always favored ties between the governments and is committed to strengthening its relations with Afghanistan within that framework, he said.

