Iran, Syria examine regional developments

During the meeting in the capital city of Tehran, the Iranian official said that Iran welcomes the steps taken for restoring regional stability as well as preserving Syrian territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He expressed the hope that crisis in Idlib that has been launched by the presence of the terrorists in the region to be solved soon.

Syrian ambassador to Tehran, for his part, extended condolence over the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, adding that the Axis of Resistance plays a key role in regional developments.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish