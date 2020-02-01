IRNA reliable source for most accurate news releases

Islamic Republic News Agency Managing Director at IRNA Hormozgan Center told reporters on Saturday that the strategic goal and policy of the Islamic Republic News Agency is to influence Iran and the world, which is expected to reach its maximum capacity by 2021.

He added that one of the advantages of IRNA is its active presence in provinces, cities and different parts of the country and even in the world.

Hashemi reiterated that the more media associates engage with news reporting with more professionalism, the more will be the power of the news agency, so we urge reporters to increase their capacity in this field day by day.

