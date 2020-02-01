Feb 1, 2020, 7:19 PM
Journalist ID: 2382
News Code: 83656248
0 Persons

IRNA reliable source for most accurate news releases

IRNA reliable source for most accurate news releases

Bandar Abbas, Feb 1, IRNA- Today there are various media outlets across the country and the world and in fact media diversity has been formed but IRNA is still a reliable source for the most accurate news releases, the Chief of Islamic Republic News Agency Zia Hashemi (IRNA) said on Saturday.

Islamic Republic News Agency Managing Director at IRNA Hormozgan Center told reporters on Saturday that the strategic goal and policy of the Islamic Republic News Agency is to influence Iran and the world, which is expected to reach its maximum capacity by 2021.

He added that one of the advantages of IRNA is its active presence in provinces, cities and different parts of the country and even in the world.

Hashemi reiterated that the more media associates engage with news reporting with more professionalism, the more will be the power of the news agency, so we urge reporters to increase their capacity in this field day by day.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 10 =