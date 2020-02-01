Science VP: Iran among top 10 countries in field of scientific articles

The problem with research is not money, and this area does not need any charity, but more needs to be done in this area, Sattari said at Assaluyeh Knowledge-based and Production Boom Headquarters.

He added that industry is where design and machine building take place and we need to learn knowledge.

Technology is not buyable, Sattari continued, noting that it is the result of the oil-based economy but it is important to know that technology must be learned.

He added that the work of the university is not to produce goods, and no university produces medicine and electric motors, but that is what the knowledge-based companies are doing.

The Vice President for Science and Technology stated that the product comes from the private sector, and it is the private sector that invests in producing the product.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish