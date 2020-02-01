“Deal of the Century” to put an end to Zionists

The Permanent Secretariat of International Conference on Supporting Palestinian Intifada on Saturday condemned the US President's undigested and racist interference leading to the violation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation respected by the UN and international bodies.

The secretariat noted that undoubtedly, the “betrayal of the century” of Trump has given birth to a dead plan that, like the Great Middle East project, will be thrown into dustbin of history via the Palestinian people and the Islamic Ummah’s resistance and fights. US President’s act despite the betrayal of some Arab leaders against the Palestinian people and Islamic sacredness will be a factor that exponentially strengthens the resistance, unity of the Islamic Ummah, and an increasing momentum for the young, dynamic, and on-the-scene- Palestinian, Islamic world, and freedom-seekers with the aim of liberating the Palestinian territories of the Zionists’ existence and lead to the American withdrawal from the region.

