Iran's Navy owns epic records after Islamic Revolution, commander says

“The Navy, under the auspices of the Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution and the Commander in Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has maintained a brilliant record of epic and supremacy during more than four decades,” Khanzadi said in a statement released on the website of Iran’s Army.

He added that the Navy has brought to climax Iran’s self-containment, industrial development and defense depth in different dimensions of power production.

Khanzadi made the remarks at the start of the Ten-Day Dawn, which begins with the anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s return to Iran form exile (February 1, 1979) and culminates with the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11, 1979.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, ending 2,500 years of monarchy in the country.

