Russian official: US to suffer most from 'Deal of Century'

The US which imposes the 'Deal of Century' on Palestinians will face big problems in the future in the Middle East and its role will be seriously undermined in the region.

US needs a long time to revive its role in the Middle East which has been tarnished by Washington's false policies, said the analyst.

Taking such measures will not solve the struggle between Arabs and Israeli regime.

Such illegal actions will change nothing to this end, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mikheyev described Trump's policies in the region as quite irresponsible, saying they will blow US' interests in long-term.

US President Donald Trump in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday announced his so-called 'Deal of Century'.

Palestinians took to streets in Gaza and the West Bank to protest conspiracy of Trump favoring Israel at the expense of the State of Palestine.

Many international and Muslim figures have so far denounced US conspiracy against State of Palestine.

Iranian envoy to the United Nations Es'haq Alehabib earlier said that ending occupation is the only solution to the crisis in Occupied Territories of Palestine, dismissing attempts to buy the Palestinian honor, aspirations and dignity by money.

