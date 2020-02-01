Iran VP unveils 2 knowledge-based projects in South Pars

Sattari inaugurated a new centrifuge air compressor which is to provide air for the second and third refineries of the South Pars field.

The compressor has been redesigned and manufactured in an Iranian knowledge-based company after imposition of sanctions against Iran.

The Iranian vice president also unveiled a high-quality seawater electrolyzer.

The instrument had earlier been imported from Italy and is now manufacture by an Iranian knowledge-based company.

Sattari said earlier that although knowledge-based companies suffered a lot from sanctions and economic problems, grounds are well prepared for them to grow.

"We all are in the front to fight oil economy and we should fight to overcome the false habit of oil economy and bureaucracy dominating the administrative system," he said.

"We should own technology and do away with the culture of consumerism," he said, reaffirming support for cooperation in development of knowledge-based companies and their productions.

"Problems will be solved provided that we stand united and set aside bureaucracy," he said, contending that government earning money from underground resources are 'fat' and have contradictory laws.

The South Pars/North Dome field is a natural-gas condensate field located in the Persian Gulf.

It is by far the world's largest natural gas field, with ownership of the field shared between Iran and Qatar.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish