Iranian envoy: Trump a clear manifestation of cultural terrorism

After assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani early in January, US President Donald Trump wrote in a series of tweets that if Iran made a move to avenge the assassination of the general, the United States would "target 52 Iranian sites… including those important to Iran & the Iranian culture.”

Iran’s Ambassador to Italy who was speaking in a meeting on cultural heritage in danger on Friday in Rome, said that cultural sites and monuments may belong to a specific nation in terms of history and geography, but they pertain to all humanity because of the role they play in recognition of human identity.

Referring to international conventions on protecting cultural heritage in war times, Bayat underlined: “Much to our surprise today, we not only see our cultural and civilization heritage threatened by some extremist groups, but also they have been recently threatened by the President of the United States.”

The Iranian diplomat went on to elaborate that Trump’s threatening of Iranian cultural sites was a clear example of international cultural terrorism.

The American government, on the one hand, has evidently targeted food and medical supplies of Iranian people by its sanctions, and is threatening them militarily on the other hand, according to the diplomat.

On the relationship between Iran and Italy, Bayat said that the longstanding cultural ties and historical commonalities between the two countries have contributed to strengthening their relations in other areas.

9416**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish