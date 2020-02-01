Iranian Army ground forces among top world military powers

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian cadets, Heidari underlined the importance of ground forces in all battles especially 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq imposed war and also the ways they stood against ISIS terrorists.

He noted that the Iranian Army ground forces stood against Daesh terrorists in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Earlier, Heidari said that Iranian Army ground forces have become self-sufficient in producing drone technology.

He added that Iranian Army's ground forces have conducted a number of development plans to provide all army units with hardware enabling them to deal with any threats.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish