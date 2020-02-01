Defense minister praises government's aid to flood-hit regions

Brigadier General Amir Hatami, who is paying a visit to the flood stricken areas in the southeasern province, said in a speech that despite the pressure on Iran by the foes, the United States in particular, Iranians have always put their weight behind the Islamic government.

He warned the enemies of Islamic Iran not to threaten the nation’s security and principles; otherwise, they will face a harsh response from Iran’s armed forces.

Hatami said that the government rushed to the flood-hit areas in the province and provided people with timely assistance and managed to gain their satisfaction.

About 500 villages and 14 towns and cities in Sistan and Baluchestan, Kerman and Hormozgan provinces in Iran are fighting the problems caused by a massive flood that started on January 9.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish