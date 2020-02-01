Minister: Iran, Ukraine to jointly examine crashed plane's black box

Speaking to IRNA, Eslami said that the Ukrainian Flight No. 752 accident is under investigation based on International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards in Iran.

After the US increased tensions in the Middle East by assassinating Iran's Lieutenant-General Qasem Soeimani, the country took reciprocal action and hit the US airbase in Iraq with missiles on Jan 8, 2020.

Iran's military had been put on alert to counter any US adventurism. But unintentionally, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 was shot down near Tehran minutes after takeoff.

Iranian officials have admitted that human error was responsible for downing the passenger plane and expressed regret and apologized for the tragedy.

Turning to the outbreak of a deadly virus in China, he outlined the measures taken by Iran to control Coronavirus and said Iranian Health Ministry teams control and monitor all passengers arriving in the country as well as the Chinese travellers.

He stressed that no suspicious cases have so far been reported.

He noted that 50 Iranians who live in Wuhan will be transferred home soon.

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting Coronavirus.

The coronavirus was first seen in late December 2019 in Wuhan, central China. It has so far killed 41 and affected 729 while there are 1,287 suspected cases.

