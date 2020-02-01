Iran installs new gas platform in South Pars field

The giant structure was carried to the South Pars field aboard Barge 124FLB in the weekend, after 98 percent completion in Iran Marine Industry Company (SADRA).

After a weeklong wait for the weather to go steady, the mega platform D14 cut through water in the Persian Gulf and docked on the gas condensate depository.

Installation of accessories like connection bridge and torch will begin soon to operationalize the platform which will increase gas production of phase 14 of South Pars field by 14.2 million cubic meters per day to reach 56 million m3/day in total, according to South Pars Phase 14 Development Plan Executive Mohammad Mahdi Tavassolipour.

He also said that the platform, as a part of offshore section of the Phase 14, will become operational and join the production circuit by the next two months.

The offshore section is currently producing 42 million cubic meters of gas every day through three platforms A14, B14, C14.

Once the new platform D14 is ready to operate, the Phase 14 of South Pars filed will produce 50 million m3/day of sweet gas, 75,000 bpd of condensate, 400 tonnes/day of Sulfur and an annual amount of one million tonnes of LNG and Ethan.

