Foreign Ministry spox: Iran derives its power from people

Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account that 41 years ago the most popular revolution in the history came to effect has so far had no asset and back but people.

The day of Imam Khomeini's return to Iran from exile (February 1, 1979) marks the beginning of the Ten-Day Dawn in Iran, which culminates with the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11, 1979.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, ending 2,500 years of monarchy in the country.

