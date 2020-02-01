Iranian scientists manufacture cataract surgery simulator

The simulator unveiled on Saturday at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences in Tehran, Iran, has been produced after five years of endeavor by dozens of experts in different fields like medicine, information technology, mechanics and electrical engineering.

Scientists from Ophthalmic Research Center of Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Sharif University of Technology and Iran’s Vice-President Office for Science and Technology contributed to the achievement.

The simulator can increase promptness and proficiency of assistants, evaluate and record user’s performance, give feedback to the apprentice to promote their skills, compare an apprentice’s proficiency with that of an expert.

The machine is equipped with a customized 3Ds visual system, 3Ds microscopic unit, a model human head and eyes and surgical instruments.

Cataract is the most rampant cause of reversible loss of sight in developing countries and 48 percent of narrow-sight cases are due to the disease.

