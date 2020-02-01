Interior Minister: Special measures taken to prevent Coronavirus

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Fazli advised people to receive news from official media.

He said that Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, Health Minister Saeed Namaki and Minister Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami held a meeting on Friday evening and the health minister presented a report on the Coronavirus condition in Iran and announced that no affected case has so far been observed in Iran.

Elaborating on Iran's decision to put flight between Iran and China on hold, he said that prevention is the most important issue at the moment.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi called for help for the Chinese government and nation to resolve the crisis of coronavirus.

"I am confident that the Chinese will go through this difficult phase with strong management, sense of responsibility and perseverance," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Health said 70 Iranian residents in Wuhan will return home next week, adding that excursions from China to Iran would be banned and business trips are also limited.

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China announced that the number of Coronavirus victims has mounted to 132 and some 6,000 more have been affected.

Based on the reports, 91 people are affected in Beijing, one of them died and 4 others were cured.

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting Coronavirus.

The coronavirus was first seen in late December 2019 in Wuhan, central China. It has so far killed 41 and affected 729 while there are 1,287 suspected cases.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish