Chinese scholar sees so-called Deal of Century as blow to peace

In an interview with a Chinese TV channel, Wang Jin, a research fellow with a number of China's academic centers, said the scheme not only fails to provide peace for the region but leads to further escalation of tensions and conflicts and results in further spread of hatred.

He said that Trump, when disclosing his plan, was thinking of portraying himself as a hero and champion of a battle rather that really focusing on ways to improve situation in the Middle East and de-escalation in the region.

The Chinese scholar emphasized that what Trump unveiled as his "Deal of the Century" is in essence a big loss for Palestine and could in no way help regional peace and stability improve.

Wang went on to note that the very basis of this scheme is built upon by Trump is to make trade deals and do business that will not benefit the Palestinians.

He believed Palestinians are the biggest losers of the 'Deal of Century'.

Commenting on the details of the scheme, he stressed that the West Bank and the city of Qods are considered by Palestinians as integral parts of their homeland and that is why even the official unveiling of the plan by Trump, they had voiced their strong protest to another Trump scheme to shift the Zionist regime's capital from Tel Aviv to Qods.

The scholar underlined that Trump's plan will initiate a huge wave of hatred of the Palestinians towards Israelis, create more hurdles on the way of peace and stability and will herald an even darker prospects for the Middle East.

1424**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish