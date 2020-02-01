Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 1

** IRAN DAILY

- Countries ban China arrivals as virus death toll hits 213

Countries stepped up travel restrictions on arrivals from China on Friday after a global health emergency was declared over a viral epidemic that has killed 213 people.

- Rouhani calls Trump’s Mideast deal ‘most despicable plan of century’

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani condemned US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘peace plan’ for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as ‘the most despicable scheme of the century.’

- Iran slams new US sanctions on AEOI chief

Tehran criticized Washington’s new sanctions on Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) chief Ali Akbar Salehi, saying they will not impede the country’s peaceful nuclear activities.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Sepahan edge Foolad in Iran Professional League

Sepahan defeated Foolad 2-1 in Iran Professional League (IPL) matchday 18 on Friday.

- Monthly loading, unloading of goods at Iranian ports up 29% yr/yr

Loading and unloading of goods in Iranian ports witnessed a 28.7-percent rise in the Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 22, 2019- January 20, 2020), Tasnim news agency reported citing the data from Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

- Three Iranian cities, one village registered by World Crafts Council

Three Iranian cities and one village have recently been named as world craft hubs by the World Crafts Council - Asia Pacific Region (WCC- APR), tourism minister announced this morning.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran halts all flights to and from China

Iran has suspended all flights to China because of the coronavirus outbreak, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Friday, adding that all flights from China to the Islamic Republic have also been banned.

- EASA withdraws overflight warnings for Iran

European airlines can return to parts of Iranian and Iraqi airspace, the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Wednesday, three weeks after Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet amid an exchange of hostilities with US forces in Iraq.

- Tehran stocks gain 140% since March 2019

Tehran Stock Exchange benchmark, TEDPIX, rose from 178,659 points at the beginning of the Iranian fiscal year (ends in March) to reach 427,139 as of January 28, indicating 248,480 points or 139.08% growth during the period.

